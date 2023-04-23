Mary Margaret Hodge
MARY MARGARET HODGE, 85 of Newark, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hearth Brook assisted living facility, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., with Pastor John McSweeny officiating.

Mary was born April 10, 1938, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Robert C. and Nellie A. McKeand Bocook. After high school, she worked at Ashland Oil, and during that time, she would meet the love of her life, Joe Hodge, at the Dreamland swimming pool in Kenova, W.Va. They would marry on June 26, 1959, and would remain married for 56 years until Joe went to be with the Lord September 2, 2015. Mary was a woman of faith. She grew up singing in the church choir and playing piano at Second Baptist Church, Ashland, Ky.

