MARY MARGARET HODGE, 85 of Newark, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Hearth Brook assisted living facility, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., with Pastor John McSweeny officiating.
Mary was born April 10, 1938, in Ashland, Ky., daughter of the late Robert C. and Nellie A. McKeand Bocook. After high school, she worked at Ashland Oil, and during that time, she would meet the love of her life, Joe Hodge, at the Dreamland swimming pool in Kenova, W.Va. They would marry on June 26, 1959, and would remain married for 56 years until Joe went to be with the Lord September 2, 2015. Mary was a woman of faith. She grew up singing in the church choir and playing piano at Second Baptist Church, Ashland, Ky.
Mary, or "Margie" to her family, made an indelible impression on staff and residents who were her friends at Hearth Brook assisted living, where she lived her last five-and-a-half years. She was a friend to all, and a confidant to many. In her younger days, she was known to all as a sharp and sophisticated dresser, and everyone knew Margie would have her hair done and her make-up was always perfect.
Happiness was spending time with her husband and son, and in her later years spending time with her son and future daughter-in-law. She loved watching sports (especially The Ohio State Buckeyes), singing, reading her Bible, watching soap operas and Court TV. She adored her son, and they shared a very special bond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Hodge, brothers Robert C. Bocook Jr., Jack B. Bocook, and sister, Virginia L Sproule.
Surviving are her loving son Brian A. Hodge and future daughter-in-law Tina N. Brenner, and many nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to Mary's favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
