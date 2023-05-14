MARY MARTHA DANIELS, 90 of South Point, Ohio, passed away May 9, 2023, at ProMedica Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born February 12, 1933, in Cameron, W.Va., the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Buzzard Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Daniels; her previous husband, Thomas E. Wise Sr.; her daughter, Susan Bradberry; and her son, Mark Smith. Mary received an associate degree from Marshall and worked several jobs, including retail. She was a long-term member of South Point United Methodist Church, where she was the organist. Mary is survived by her son-in-law, William "Bill" J. (Debi) Bradberry of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; daughter-in-law Leslie Brown of Maine; stepdaughters Janice Wise of South Point, Ohio and Karen (Larry Stevens) Daniels of South Point, Ohio; stepson Thomas E. (Jemma) Wise Jr.; four grandchildren, Caleb (Erica) Bradberry, Matthew (Ashley) Bradberry, Zachary Smith, and Maggie Smith; five great-grandchildren, Noah, Sarah, Willow, Jona, and Gaius; and her dear friend, Sara (Norman) Alexander. Honoring Mary's request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest by her daughter at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at ProMedica SNR Riverview and ProMedica Hospice, South Point, Ohio, for their excellent care and compassion. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
