On September 5, 2020, at the age of 85, MARY “GLENDENE” MURPHY, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to paradise to be with her husband, George D. Murphy Sr., and daughter, Joyce Wagner. She was born July 29, 1935, in Job, Ky., to the late Floyd and Nona Justice. Also welcoming her were sisters, Wandalene McCullough and Augustene Brammer. Those left behind who will miss her dearly are daughter and caregiver, Deborah Murphy of Proctorville, Ohio; and sons, George D. (Pam) Murphy Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio, and Gregory F. (Wendy) Murphy of Barboursville. Other family members include a son-in-law, Dewaine Wagner; four grandchildren, Jonathan Wagner, Christopher Wagner, Jessica (Josh) Bennett and Ashley Murphy; four great-grandchildren, Jaydon Bennett, Jaley Bennett, Levi Bennett and Macie Murphy, the purpose for her last several years; and one great-great-grandchild, Adriel Ward. She also leaves behind a brother, Kenneth (Lora) Justice. Besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, reading, sewing and her flower gardens. Her heart and home were always open. She retired from Kroger in Proctorville, Ohio, in 1997. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Her body will be laid to rest following the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
