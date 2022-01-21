MARYLAND SUE BENNETT HORN, 63, made her journey to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Minot, North Dakota, at her home with her family. Maryland was born on May 6, 1958, to the late Russell Eugene and Mary Katherine Bennett in Proctorville, Ohio. Maryland was a member of the Class of 1977 at Fairland High School and then moved to North Dakota, where she lived the majority of her life. Maryland was preceded in death by her parents and a baby sister, Jane Russell. Maryland is survived by her children, Tammy Good (Gabe), Crystal Schmidt (Scott), Gina Horn (Rick) and Danny Horn; her grandchildren, Devin Good, Andres Good, Marianna Good, Shawna Flom (Kelly), Breanna Horn (Dillon), Brendan Horn, Kaden Horn, Josie Horn and Jackson Horn; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gauge, Cooper, Grayson and Easton, all from Minot, North Dakota. She is also survived by her siblings, Coral Anderson, Russell Bennett Jr. (Dora), Michael Bennett (Kamela), Pamela Taylor (Bobby), David Bennett, Ruth Rooker (Dan) and Jeff Bennett (Kelli), all from Proctorville, Chesapeake and South Point, Ohio. She was the “Auntie” of many nieces and nephews in Ohio and to the kids from her beloved day care she ran with her daughter in North Dakota. She was also a current member of Beulah Baptist Church in Proctorville. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you