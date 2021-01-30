MAUDE MARJORIE PAYNE BOWEN, 94, of Ironton, widow of Richard Bowen, died Jan. 27 in Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, livestreamed at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial service at the church at a later date. Donations are suggested to the church. 

