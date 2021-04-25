MAX BRAMMER, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Iva Adkins Brammer; four brothers, Howard, Donald, Granville and Julian; and two sisters, Betty Catalogna and Maxine Ellis (his beloved twin sister). Max was the owner of the Huntington Battery and Supply Company. He was a member of the Chesapeake Lions Club, board member of the Huntington Elks and board member of Colonial Lanes, where he bowled in many leagues with his wife, Lucy, and friends. Max was also the past President of the Huntington Coin Club. He loved to cheer on his favorite teams, the local Chesapeake Schools and the Cincinnati Reds. Max leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of seventy-four years, Lucy Carter Brammer; his beloved daughter, Debbie Harris (Mike Finley). He was a doting grandfather to his three grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Hypes, Rachel (Mason) Graves and Zach (Tiffany) Harris. Max adored his four great-grandchildren, Ethan Smith, Landon Graves, Lucy Hypes and Garrett Hypes; two sisters-in-law, Jearlean Nibert and Peg Carter. In addition, he will also be greatly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family and many special friends. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in World War II and stationed in Germany. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jay Love at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The VFW Post 6878 will conduct military rites. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
