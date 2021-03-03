MAXINE McCOMAS SLACK, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harry Slack III, died March 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
