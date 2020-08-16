Essential reporting in volatile times.

MELODY ANN NEWMAN, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born October 25, 1954, in Huntington, to the late Robert and Janice Gwinn Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Robert Martin. She is survived by her husband, Harold Newman; one son, Joe Newman of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Leslie (Kevin) Christian of Chesapeake, Ohio; two grandchildren, Haleigh Newman and Hunter Christian; two brothers, Eddie Martin of Wayne and Chris Martin of Proctorville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Donna Curry of Proctorville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a thank you to her very special nurse, Holli Martin. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Smith. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

