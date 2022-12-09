Melva G. Ferris
MELVA G. FERRIS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 10, 1941 in Milton, W.Va., to the late John and Zelma Holley Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Ferris and Bernard Ferris Jr., and 14 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bernard D. Ferris; two sons, Jerry Wallace of Chesapeake, Ohio, Joe (Missy) Ferris of Barboursville, W.Va.; two daughters, Teresa (Wayne) Ross of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Carolyn (Bill)Sayre of South Point, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many flea market friends. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

