MELVA G. FERRIS, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 10, 1941 in Milton, W.Va., to the late John and Zelma Holley Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Ferris and Bernard Ferris Jr., and 14 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bernard D. Ferris; two sons, Jerry Wallace of Chesapeake, Ohio, Joe (Missy) Ferris of Barboursville, W.Va.; two daughters, Teresa (Wayne) Ross of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Carolyn (Bill)Sayre of South Point, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many flea market friends. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roundabout to be built in Coal Grove
- BREAKING: Huntington earns first Class AAA title with 28-3 win over Parkersburg South
- Herd has options when it comes to bowl game
- Oluwasemilore Olubowale
- Marshall accepts invite to Myrtle Beach Bowl, will face UConn Dec. 19
- Flights, travel packages available to Myrtle Beach for bowl game
- One killed in Lincoln County crash Sunday morning
- Longtime leader of Huntington Junior College has died
- Highlanders win first state football championship
- David Tyler Sammons
Collections
- Photos: Huntington wins class AAA championship
- Photos: HHS Football Team Send-off
- Photos: 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Davis Creek Elementary School
- Photos: Christmas with a Cause dance benefit
- Photos: Ironton falls to Canfield South Range in Ohio Division V state championship
- Photos: Student teams compete in Robotics Challenge
- Photos: Singing Tree reunion at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church
- Photos: Marshall basketball team takes on Ohio
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball