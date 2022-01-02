MERRILL EUGENE TOMLINSON, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. A veteran of World War II, he served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force, achieving the rank of Corporal while stationed in Japan. Upon completing his service to his country, he worked as an industrial supply purchasing agent until his retirement. Once retired, he enjoyed RV’ing and spending time with his family. Born September 11, 1927, in Leatherwood, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Tomlinson, and parents, Wilbur and Edith Tomlinson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in law, Deborah (Tom) Price of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tisha (Ken) Greenwood of Galesburg, Mich., and Brett (Suzanne) Price of Pell City, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren, Daniel, Nolan, Paxton, Kira, Zach and Brooke. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. January 3, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you