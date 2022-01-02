MERRILL EUGENE TOMLINSON, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. A veteran of World War II, he served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force, achieving the rank of Corporal while stationed in Japan. Upon completing his service to his country, he worked as an industrial supply purchasing agent until his retirement. Once retired, he enjoyed RV’ing and spending time with his family. Born September 11, 1927, in Leatherwood, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Tomlinson, and parents, Wilbur and Edith Tomlinson. He is survived by his daughter and son-in law, Deborah (Tom) Price of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tisha (Ken) Greenwood of Galesburg, Mich., and Brett (Suzanne) Price of Pell City, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren, Daniel, Nolan, Paxton, Kira, Zach and Brooke. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. January 3, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former MU football player faces indictment
- Sober living house sues city over business license denial
- BUSINESS BEAT: Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar opening next week
- Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in Special Metals strike
- Dog Haus Biergarten opens first WV location near Barboursville
- Fatal crash reported Monday morning in Lavalette
- Next Cabell County Public Library director named
- Two charged after woman dies of overdose in Logan
- Marshall inquires about Sun Bowl vacancy
- Local herpetologist eyes new, bigger project
Collections
- Photos: Mountain State Reptile Rescue
- Photos: Skating session at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Ashland Invitational Tournament, boys basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington vs. South Point
- Photos: New Year's Eve celebration at Fun City
- Photos: Kids celebrate NYE at the Imagination Station
- Photos: Junior Chef Day Camp at Huntington's Kitchen
- Photos: Toddler Time story hour
- Photos: 2021 News year in review by Sholten Singer
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball vs. Louisiana Tech