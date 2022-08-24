MERRILL RAY SANDERS of Ironton, husband of Judith Wood Sanders, died Aug. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Providence Church Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Ironton in Bloom, P.O. Box 4599, Ironton, 45638. Phillips Funeral Home is directing arrangements.

