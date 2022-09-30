MICHAEL ANTHONY WILDS, 72, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Carol Kelley Wilds, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He retired as a Millwright for Local Union 1519 1090. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Oct. 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, County Road 26, Ironton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
