MICHAEL BLAINE MILLER, 27 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born August 14, 1995, in Huntington, W.Va., to James Eric Miller and the late Kimberly Eastham Ramey. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Blaine Miller and maternal grandmother Angela Lucas. Michael is survived by his father Eric (Maria) Miller; paternal grandmother Chestene Miller; maternal grandparents Ron (Pat) Eastham; stepfather Rusty Ramey; brothers Jordan Miller and Juan Llanos; sister Carolina Llanos; several aunts, uncles and cousins and four special friends, Kelly, Taylor, MaKenzie and Chelsea. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU and the James Center ICU. There will be a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday February 5, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor John Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you