MICHAEL E. HYSELL, 62, of Ironton, husband of Tamara Thompson Hysell, died March 9 in River Run Healthcare of Coal Grove, Ohio. He was a mason for the Early Construction Company. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

