MICHAEL E. PLANTZ, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Larry Plantz and Jerrie Cremeens Plantz of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 28 in Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas. He was the Director of Choral Music at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, and was a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth. Arrangements are pending at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
