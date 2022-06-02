MICHAEL E. PLANTZ, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away May 28, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas. He was born May 25, 1969, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son to Larry Plantz and Jerrie Cremeens Plantz of Proctorville, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Tony (Denise) Plantz of Chesapeake, Ohio; a niece and nephew, Allison and Drew Plantz; and a special friend, Kay Owens of Arlington, Texas. Michael was a graduate of Chesapeake High School, Marshall University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was the Director of Choral Music at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, Texas; and also worked as a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth, Texas. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Dave Tomasek officiating. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
