MICHAEL EUGENE DALTON, 79 of Ironton, husband of Julie Parnell Dalton, died March 9 at home. He retired as a chemical operator at Aristech. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Shriner's Children's Hospital or SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 13 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
