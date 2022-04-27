MICHAEL IRVIN PAYNE, 69, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Ross Payne, died April 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Steel of WV. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 28 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.      

