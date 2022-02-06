MICHAEL KEITH WAGGONER, 74, was called home to be with his Lord and loved ones waiting for him there on February 3, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1947, to Leslie and Helen Swindler Waggoner, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his grandmother, Bessie Swindler, and his son, Nathan. Left to mourn their loss is his sister, Lesley Ann Waggoner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Denise Pigman; uncle, Edward (Buddy) Swindler; wife, Carolyn; and his many cousins-in-law. Michael began his career at Fairland High School, teaching biological science and human anatomy. He left teaching to become a state labor relations officer for Ohio Department of Transportation. He resumed his true love for teaching science at Cabell Midland High School before retiring. Michael’s caregivers provided comfort, love and humor. Thank you to Gena Lewis, St. Mary’s Home Health, and Dr. Cynthia Pinson and her nursing staff. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Scotts Sears, pastor for First United Methodist Church in Huntington, officiating. There will be no visitation. Please wear a mask; protect others and yourself. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to ASAP (Animal Rescue) at P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV 25717, or Fairland East Playground Fund at County Road 107, Unit 32, Proctorville, OH 45669. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

