MICHAEL KEITH WAGGONER, husband of Carolyn Waggoner, recently passed. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Mask wearing is being requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASAP (Animal Rescue) at P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV, 25717 or Fairland East Playground Fund at County Road 107, Unit 32, Proctorville, OH, 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

