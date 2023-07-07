The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MICHAEL LEE BLAGG, 48, of Pedro, Ohio, father of Austin Blagg, Ryleigh Blagg, and Carsen Blagg, all of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died July 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a furniture salesman at Big Sandy and was a former middle school teacher at Rock Hill Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

