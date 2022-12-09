Michael Lee Hensley
SYSTEM

MICHAEL LEE HENSLEY, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 24, 1951, to the late Helen Baise Hensley. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Hensley; grandmother, June Baise and Lewis Blake Sr. ,who he referred to as "Dad". He is survived by his wife, Lagenia Blake Hensley; children, Chrissie (Chris) Gray and Matt Hensley; stepchildren: Clifford Pelfrey Jr. (Summer Ramsey), James Pelfrey (Courtney), Carl Pelfrey, Jamie Bennett, and Faith Pelfrey (Hunter Adkins), all of whom he raised. He leaves behind 23 grandchildren: Christopher, Darian, Dionna, Delany, Jonah, Maddy, Douglas, Destiny, Michael, Stephen, Temperance, Jaxson, Paisley, Lucas, Ryan, Adelina, Jayce, Lindsey, Anna, Raelynn, Evan, Elizabeth and Conner; great grandson, Nixon; mother-in-law, Martha Blake; two nephews, Brian and Duane Hensley; sister-in-law, Judy Hensley; and many other family members and friends. Michael was employed by Black Diamond Fruit and Produce for twenty years. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, with visitation prior to service from 5-7 p.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you