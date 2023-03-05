Michael R. Nicely
MICHAEL R. NICELY, 71, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Rebecca "Becky" Nicely, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was born November 2, 1951 in Kenova, W.Va.,to the late James "Curt" and Opal Lee Nicely. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, S. David Nicely. He is survived by two children, Cheryl Nicely Adkins and Christopher (Lisa) Nicely; four grandchildren: Sumer (Joseph) Wilson, Samantha (Brandon) Mowel, Michael S. (Brittish) Adkins and Jacob (Charli) Nicely; eight great grandchildren: Faithe, Braxton, Madilynn, Ava, Ellie, Daigyn, Aleeah and Raylin; one sister, Lisa (Elvis) Clark; one brother, Gene (Willa) Nicely; and lots of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. The family wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Gideons International.

