MICHAEL S. STEINBRECHER, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021. "Mike" was born in Huntington, W.Va., in 1952 and grew up in Chesapeake, Ohio. Mike was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church for 40-plus years. He was a businessman who loved working with his father in countless adventures. Mike had a heart of gold who wanted nothing more than to help others. Mike was a loving father, son, brother and uncle who loved the Lord, golf, fishing, spending time with his grandkids and most of all he loved being called "Poopaw.” Mike was preceded in death by his dad, Daryl Steinbrecher; grandparents, Howard and Eva Steinbrecher, Calvert and Vivian Simpson; and nephew, Daryl Smoot. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Randolph; daughter, Ashli Rose; and son, Scott Steinbrecher. Also surviving him are his three grandkids, Lilli, Brooklyn and Brayden Rose; "Uncle Bill and Aunt Ellie” (William J. Simpson and Eleanor Simpson); two sisters, JeriAnn Wallace (Dale), Sandra Smoot (Don); and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with Pastors Dale Barnett and Tom Belville speaking. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Serving as pallbearers are Jarod Brown, Garrett Morrison, Justice Hutchison, Tylan Hutchison, Frank Martin and Dale Wallace. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
