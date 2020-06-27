MICHAEL SHAWN JENKINS, 49, of Auburndale, Fla., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Julie Jenkins, died June 24. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McConnell says new stimulus package may be on the way
- Cabell County Schools wraps up re-entry plans survey
- Marshall board to vote to require masks for students; OK budget reductions
- Kenova police arrest 10 as part of drug investigation
- Cabell County sees spike in COVID-19 cases
- Editorial: Masks could be minor part of schools' antivirus measures
- ROBERT JOSEPH SARGENT
- Overdoses, including fatal, increase in Cabell County
- PAUL RUSSELL MCCOMAS JR.
- P-EBT cards will reach 230,000 West Virginia students by end of June
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Tri-State Star Students 2020
- Photos: Madie Carroll House Opens Up for Heritage Day
- Photos: City of Huntington hosts parade for high school seniors
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum & Village prepares for July 2 reopening
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Flag Day Ceremony at Huntington Post 16
- Photos: Wayne High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade