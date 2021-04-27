MICHAEL WAYNE GREATHOUSE, 62, of Ironton, husband of Angela Greathouse, died April 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 28 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Donations to help the family with expenses can be made to the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.

