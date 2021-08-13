MICHELLE ANN MANN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Gene Souerdike. She is survived by her mother, Joan Souerdike; son, Michael Mann; sister, Connie (Owen) Tillis; brother, Bill Souerdike; niece, Erica Robbins; nephew, James Reid; great-nephew, Gage Robbins; a special friend, Julie Cremeans; and a host of friends and co-workers. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

