MIKE DIETRICH, 72, of Ironton, brother of Jim Dietrich, died March 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Sam’s Club. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon March 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before Mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. 

