MILDRED LEWIS POWERS JONES, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born August 7, 1929, in Glenwood, W.Va., daughter of the late Cecil and Dollie Walden Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Powers, second husband, Paul Jones, and eleven siblings. She retired from Maidenform Inc. and was a member of Rome Church of Christ. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry Adams Blake (Junior); one granddaughter, Amy Canada; one grandson, Jason Adams (Martina); one adopted grandson, David Reed; four great-grandsons, Caleb, Braxton and Trey Adams, and Dashawn Canada; one great-granddaughter, Amia Canada; five sisters, Connie, Phyllis, Nadine, Doris Jean and Mary Alice; one brother, Darrell; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Rome Church of Christ, Sandy Galloway, her neighbors The Scotts, her caregiver, Wilma Topping, and Chuckie Mann. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

