MILLARD CARLOS RATCLIFF, USAF, RET passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at age 92 at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, in Proctorville, OH. He was born September 16, 1927, in Stonecoal, Wayne County, WV, a son of the late John Ashley and Gypsey Stepp Ratcliff of Stepptown, WV. Millard was preceded in death by a daughter, Susanne Ratcliff Bandy Douglas; two brothers, John P. Ratcliff and James W. Ratcliff; and his beloved Jack Russell, Gruffie, who was his devoted companion for nearly 15 years. He was a life member of the American Legion, of which he served as Commander in the 1970s and the VFW. He was an avid gardener, classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed recounting stories of his youth and military life. Millard is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Ann Parsley Ratcliff of Proctorville OH; son, Carl Ratcliff (Pamela) of Hampton, VA; daughters, Sandra Ratcliff Evans (Eddie) and Patricia "Lynn" Ratcliff Snead of Proctorville OH; grandchildren, Benjamin Bandy, Shawn Bandy and Chris Snead of Proctorville, OH, Sam (Megan) Ratcliff and Charlie Ratcliff of Hampton, VA, Bryan Snead (Dawn) of New Orleans, LA, David (Ashley) Snead of Smyrna, DE, Uriah Evans of Proctorville, OH; great-grandchildren, Bailey Ryan Morris, of Ashland, KY, Uriah Evans of Proctorville, OH, Jolene Marie and Nora June Snead of Smyrna, DE, Virginia Mae Ratcliff of Hampton, VA and Taylor and Isabel of New Orleans, LA; great-great-grandchildren, Adaline, Gwendolyn and Noah Morris of Ashland, KY. He is also survived by one sister, Phyllis Ratcliff Watts and family of Delaware, OH, and his Texas family, sister-in-law, Peggy Ratcliff and children Anna, Janet, Margie, Rick and David and many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to his loving neighbors on Orchard Drive for the wonderful food and companionship through the years and the staff of Wyngate for the excellent care given during our time of need. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in his honor may be made to River Valley Cares, 2021 Fifth Avenue West, Huntington, WV. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
