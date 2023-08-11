MINA FAYE HICKS DUNFEE, born November 11, 1931, went to be with Her Lord and Savior August 6, 2023, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. On the Lord's Day, she gained those beautiful angel wings. Faye, as she liked to be called, was full of vigor and vitality. The life of the party. She lived a life of many health issues and losses but through all that she remained positive and headstrong to overcome anything thrown her way. She loved to bowl, her dogs, she crocheted, she loved going to church and she loved winning at Bingo and Yahtzee! When she prayed, she had a direct line to God. She made many special friends at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, which is where she resided for the last 5 years. Connie Morrison and Bessie were her best friends, and the special caregivers there adored her spunk, humor and always dressing up every day everything matching and her love of jewelry. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dunfee; her parents, Jerry and Laura Joplin Hicks; three brothers, Orville Hicks, Arnold Hicks, Donald Hicks; three sisters, Cathleen Hicks, Imogene Fowler, and Jo Workman. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who remember her big laugh and bright smile; many friends, as she never met a stranger because to know her was to love her; a very special daughter that God placed later in her life 25 years ago, who loved and adored her, giving her a whole other extended family, Wendy (Paul) Short of Proctorville, Ohio; and two grandsons that she spoiled every chance she got, Chance and Gunner Short. She attended church service at the nursing home where they sang her favorite song every time, "I'll Fly away" and was a Member of the Itty-Bitty committee of McDonalds in Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a funeral service conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Conley Plybon officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
