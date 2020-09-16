Essential reporting in volatile times.

MINNIE P. BALL, 78, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died 1:02 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence, following an extended illness. She was born November 19, 1941, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Charles and Opal Olaker Gleason. On June 19, 1961, she married Delbert Wesley Ball, who died February 10, 1991. Surviving are children, Jeffrey D. Ball, James H. (Kimberly) Ball, David W. Ball, Nancy A. Ball, all of Chillicothe, and John H. Ball; many grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Bonnie) Gleason of Chillicothe; sisters, Vickie Schiller of Chillicothe and Viola Larie of Washington Court House, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son and sisters, Dorothy Boggess, Frances Ball, Janice Caudill and Peggy Gleason. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Ware Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Ball Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va. You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.

