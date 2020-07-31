Essential reporting in volatile times.

MISHA CARNEY, 39, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Diane and Granvil Brammer; brother, Dylan (Teresa) Carney; and her two precious children, daughter Alexus and son Amari. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s School of Radiology. She was very much loved by her family, aunts, uncles, cousins and her church family. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private ceremony. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

