MOLLY ANN DILLON, 79 of Loganville, Ga., formerly of Ironton, widow of Ronnie Dillon, died April 13. She retired from the banking industry. There will be a graveside service at noon on April 22 at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you