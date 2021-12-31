MONICA ANN MARTIN ESTEP was an incredible woman who fiercely loved Jesus and her family.
She peacefully entered heaven on December 29, 2021, and joined her parents, Walter and Erma Martin, brothers, Everett “Bub” (Faye) Martin, Roy “Fat” (Yorkie) Martin, Uncle Bo McCalister and her beloved grandson, Brian Casey Martin.
Her earthly journey was one filled with all the makings of a beautiful story. She became a beautician in the town where she was born, Huntington, W.Va. Though she lost her parents early on in her life, she had strong support with her West End family and special friends, Jezzy Holland, Frances Hughes and Myrtle Stough, with whom she had so much fun. She had several children whom she loved dearly, Pam (Joe) Blankenship, Russell (Kelly) Martin, Mischelle Hudson, Casey Hudson, whom she helped raise like a son, Janet (Scott) Shaw, Davey Estep and Michael (Robyn) Basenback. She was married for 46 years to her husband, David Estep, who she loved with all her heart. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and oh, how she treasured each one of them! She is also survived by two brothers, Stevie and Bill Martin.
Through all the hardships, she faced them head on. She was a determined woman, and she stood on the solid rock of her faith in Jesus Christ. She leaves an amazing legacy and impartation of faith from generation to generation. You see, she was a prayer warrior. The one who stands in the gap, whose words flow out like a powerful waterfall that can be felt deep within your spirit. She believed in the impossible as her faith was her foundation. She witnessed many miracles and angels in her lifetime. When she praised God, the love she had for Him poured out as she danced like a ballerina. Such a beautiful love for the Lord she gave us all! What a phenomenal matriarch she was and forever will be. She always said Jesus likes to have fun, too, and man, did she love to cut up! She had a quick wit and always kept you laughing, even in some of her last days here on Earth.
By her request, her family and friends gathered to celebrate her while she was here with us. We shared our fondest memories, love and the joy she gave to us all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Ronald McDonald House in her honor, as she loved to help those in need.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ROBERT OXLEY NIBERT, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was bor…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.