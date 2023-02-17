Monte James II Edwards

MONTE JAMES EDWARDS II of Chesapeake, Ohio, born March 19, 1976, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. Monte worked as an Environmental Engineer with degrees in Chemistry and Environmental Engineering and Computer Sciences from Marshall University, to keep the environment safe for us all. Monte was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Hill; paternal grandparents James and Lucille Edwards; paternal great-grandparents Rex and Grace Fuller; and special Aunt Emma Lee Fuller. Monte is survived by his parents, Monte and Ada Edwards; brother Joshua Edwards; grandmother Ora Lee Hill and special friend Shannon Kearn. He is also survived by Aunt Tami Underwood, Lee (Cassie) Hill, Boyd Hill, Dana (Donna) Edwards, Lisa (Brian) Curtis and numerous cousins, their spouses and friends. Monte was loved and will be greatly missed by all. Praying for peace. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, a Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
