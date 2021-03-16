MORRIS GLEN SHEETS, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Virginia Kathryn Sheets, died March 12 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 16 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron St., Jackson, OH 45640.

