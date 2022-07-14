MURRILL LEE "MICKEY" NAPIER, went home on Sunday July 10, 2022, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. by geologist and evangelist Officiant Joe Lycan at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Murrill was born on September 22, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William P. and Ollie Marie Stevens Carter. She was an office clerk at Woodlands Retirement Community. She had received an associate degree in computer science from Ohio University. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Napier; her sister Doris Pugh; and her niece Nancy Lee Stoner Lloyd. She is survived by one daughter, Raynell Napier; two granddaughters, Kerri Leigh Keyser-Napier and Kristen LeMaster; and one nephew, Robert Pugh; and many great- nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington City Council bans conversion therapy for minors
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- Derek Anthony Hutchinson
- Huntington woman accused of insurance fraud
- Woody Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol next week
- Campground offers travelers Ohio River views
- Team Lambros, Team Lovely take Valleyball titles
- Tri-State football stars excelling in NCAA Division I
- 2022 Putnam County Fair starts Friday
- Huntington board reviews rezoning of former Emmons Elementary School
Collections
- Photos: “A Midsummer Night’s Museum” cocktail party fundraiser
- Photos: 2022 Valleyball Championships
- Photos: Corpse Flower ready to bloom at Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Pride Picnic 2022
- Photos: Valleyball 2022
- Photos: Braxton Amos Wrestling Camp
- Photos: The Point Cafe ribbon cutting
- Photos: Sunday afternoon at the YMCA Kennedy Center pool
- Photos: Second Saturday Market
- Photos: Pirates and Princesses dance camp