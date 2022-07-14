Murrill Lee "Mickey" Napier
MURRILL LEE "MICKEY" NAPIER, went home on Sunday July 10, 2022, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. by geologist and evangelist Officiant Joe Lycan at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Murrill was born on September 22, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William P. and Ollie Marie Stevens Carter. She was an office clerk at Woodlands Retirement Community. She had received an associate degree in computer science from Ohio University. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Napier; her sister Doris Pugh; and her niece Nancy Lee Stoner Lloyd. She is survived by one daughter, Raynell Napier; two granddaughters, Kerri Leigh Keyser-Napier and Kristen LeMaster; and one nephew, Robert Pugh; and many great- nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

