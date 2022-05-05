MYRA LEE SELLARDS, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James C. Sellards, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from Commercial Optical. Funeral services will be at noon May 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuay.com.
