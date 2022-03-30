MYRON RAY RAMEY, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on October 17, 1940, to the late Leon and Avanelle Ramey. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Myron Ray Ramey Jr., and brother, Jimmy Ramey. He was a Christian and a member of Athalia Dillon Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Becky Ramey; two sons, Richard (Michele) Ramey of Winchester, Ky., and Mark (Crystal) Ramey of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Bamba Bragg (Alan) of Chesapeake, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Khalil, Wendy, Kathryn, Taylor, Kelsey, Mariah, Josh, Eric and Seth; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

