MYRON RAY RAMEY, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on October 17, 1940, to the late Leon and Avanelle Ramey. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Myron Ray Ramey Jr., and brother, Jimmy Ramey. He was a Christian and a member of Athalia Dillon Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Becky Ramey; two sons, Richard (Michele) Ramey of Winchester, Ky., and Mark (Crystal) Ramey of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Bamba Bragg (Alan) of Chesapeake, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Khalil, Wendy, Kathryn, Taylor, Kelsey, Mariah, Josh, Eric and Seth; and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington man admits to federal child porn charge
- Four graduate from Cabell County drug court
- Barboursville businesses help put Central Avenue on the map
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Goods opens in downtown Huntington
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats
- Lost Huntington: Chi-Chi’s Restaurant
- Huntington moves ahead with plans for two new fire stations
- DAVID EARL SOWARDS
Collections
- Photos: Goat Yoga at the Boyd County Expo Center
- Photos: Culinary Medicine Workshop
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule retirement party
- Photos: 2022 Volunteer Luncheon
- Photos: Spring Tea Party with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman's Association conducts show
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first spring practice
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department promotion ceremony