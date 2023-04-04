MYRTIE COLLINS GILLESPIE, 84 of Ironton, widow of Hershel Gillespie, died March 31 at home. She retired from Kenneth W. Lewis Elementary School in Oak Hill, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 6 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Kenwood Dr., Russell, Ky. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you