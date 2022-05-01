MYRTLE BELLE SINGER ANKRIM MANCINI, age 96, went home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born on November 24, 1925, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Alta Carl and Ona Mae Ball Singer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter Vincent Mancini; brothers, Alta Carl (A.C.) Singer, Delbert Singer, Donald Singer and Maxwell Singer; sisters, Virginia Burcham, Lula McCalla, Ona Mae Hesson Reese and Marie Wechsler; and son-in-law, Steve Husemann. Myrtle worked for many years as a secretary and administrative assistant, lastly at the Twentieth Street Bank, Huntington. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees and circle leader. Oh, how she loved children! She is survived by her children, Charles (Mike) Ankrim (Peggy), Diana Ankrim Husemann and Susan Ankrim Dockery (Ray); and sister, Gloria Singer Smith Woolwine. She was MaMa to her precious grandchildren, Christopher, Andy, Kerri, Matthew, Emily, Michael, Josh, Patty and John, along with 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you