NANCY ANN STEWART MURPHY, 85, of Ironton, formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., widow of James Charles Vaughan and Donald Harold Murphy, died Aug. 18 in St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, Okla. She was an art teacher for Ironton City Schools and St. Joseph High School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to service time Friday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to the National Humane Society. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you