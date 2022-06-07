Nancy Carolyn Adkins

NANCY CAROLYN ADKINS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio gained her heavenly wings on June 3, 2022. She was born September 14, 1943, in Huntington to the late Arch and Flora Hagley Yates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings, and the father of their children, Marion Wesley Adkins. Nancy is survived by her daughters Donna (David) Bailey, Teresa Adkins, Angela (William) Gundy, Ruth Bonecutter and special daughter Shelly Ray; grandchildren Joshua, Samuel (Alex), Amy, Jennifer, Christopher (Brittany), Zach (Jessica), Andrew; great-grandchildren Alex, Anthony, Aiden, Kendall, Hailey, Michael, Paisley; and 10 special granddogs. Nancy was a loving mother and she retired from Kmart. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2485 4th Ave., Huntington, by Pastor Charles Cremeans. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

