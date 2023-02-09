NANCY CHAPMAN, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born Nancy Rosetta Murphy on October 10, 1947, to her late parents Reverend Emmitt Murphy and Carrie Ruth Fraley Murphy. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Donald Chapman, son Paul Chapman, and sisters Brenda Meade and Donna LeMaster. Left to cherish her memory are her children John Chapman and wife Kristal of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and Kimberly Kinerson and husband Chip of Cleveland, Tenn.; grandchildren Allen, Alexis, and Aiden Chapman of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Brandon, Aaron, and Nicholas Kinerson of Cleveland, Tenn., and Cheyenne and Cameron Chapman of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter-in-law Melissa Chapman of Proctorville, Ohio. Also surviving are her siblings Linda Phipps, Deborah Boggs, and Thomas Murphy of Ashland, Ky., and John Philip Murphy of Huntington, W.Va. She also left behind many friends and extended family members who loved her. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and follower of Jesus Christ. She loved singing and performed in a gospel group with her family in the 1970's and 1980's. In her final years she had lived with her daughter Kimberly in Cleveland, Tenn., and passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Beard Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Jimmy Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
