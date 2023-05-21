NANCY CLARK MAYS RUNYON, 86 of South Point, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to funeral services at the funeral home. She was born October 23, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Garrett Reed and Evelyn Clark Mays. Nancy was United Methodist by faith and was an avid boater with her late husband Jack at Serena Boat Club. Additionally, she and her husband were the owners of Jack's Tile City in Huntington. She was the most caring and loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all her children, grandchildren, great- and great- great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth "Jack" Runyon, a son, Jack David Runyon, and a sister, Barbara Bagley. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy DeJarnett (Bill) of South Point, Ohio, and Sherry Runyon (Sam Hogsett) of Rome, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rachel Snyder (Jason), Stacey Thompson Delosa (Greg), Michael Runyon (Sarah), Jennifer Rutherford, Alex and Molly Runyon; nine great-grandchildren, Logan Medley (Emily), Lauren Snyder, Morgan Snyder, Ayden Snyder, Evan Runyon, Seth Runyon, Jaden Rutherford, Jasmine Rutherford and Jarren Rutherford; one great- great-grandchild, Addilyn Anderson; and one great- great-grandchild on the way; her faithful companion Muffin; and a host of friends too numerous to mention.
