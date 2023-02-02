On January 30, 2023, NANCY P. FULKS left this world to join her family in the presence of the Lord. She was born on December 23, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, all siblings, her husband, and one son. She is survived by a son, grandson, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. Interment took place at Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you