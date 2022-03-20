NANCY S. MCCALLISTER HELMONDOLLAR, 58, wife of Les Helmondollar, of South Point, Ohio, succumbed to a rare and long-lasting illness on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., after undergoing an emergency surgery procedure at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born on April 4, 1963, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, a daughter of John C. McCallister of Marion, Indiana, and the late Suzy Jarrell McCallister. She is also survived by her brother, John David McCallister of Marion, Ind. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil D. McCallister and Ruth L. McCallister and Charlie Jarrell and Tennessee Jarrell, all of Huntington. A gentle and inspiring spirit was her nature; she was loved by many and will be sadly missed by friends and family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor John Waller. Burial will follow in Edgar Maynard Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

