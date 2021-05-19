NATALEE KAYE WOOD was a caring daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece and friend. She passed from this world into her heavenly home suddenly on May 13, 2021, at the age of 39. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on February 13, 1982, to wonderful, loving parents Randy and Pam Wood of Chesapeake. She was a proud Panther of Chesapeake High School, Class of 2000. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Ann Wood and Joe and Joyce Sykes. She is survived by her sister, Noelle Wood Burleson (Andrew); nieces, Sloane and Storie of Cincinnati; grandparents, Tom and Julie Wood of Huntington; and many cherished family and friends. Natalee was the epitome of being beautiful inside and out. She loved nothing more than to make you smile, and made everyone feel welcome around her. She loved deeply, and those she loved knew the depths of her love. She had the widest variety and best taste in music, and there was not a single song she did not know. You could always find her sporting tie dye attire, which matched her sunny, free-spirited personality. Her favorite trips were being with the ones she loved at the beach, fishing at Lake Forest, and to our annual family reunions. She was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many. Friends and family are invited to say their goodbyes on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation begins at 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Riverside Recovery in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
