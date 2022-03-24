NATALIE HUFHAND, 94, of Appomattox, Va., widow of Leland F. Hufhand, died March 12. Public visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. March 26 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church building fund through online giving to bbcappomattox.org or mailed to Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 2014, Appomattox, VA 24522. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
AUDREY HOPE TURLEY HOWELL, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 19,
